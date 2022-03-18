Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $79,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $507.02 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $352.34 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $477.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

