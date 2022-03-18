Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $629,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,404,000 after buying an additional 252,370 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after purchasing an additional 908,972 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,675,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,842,000 after purchasing an additional 156,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,615,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,029,000 after purchasing an additional 106,808 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

MKC stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

