Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stake Boosted by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 4.2% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,974,274,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856,497 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,447 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $126,432,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,488 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average is $56.87. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

