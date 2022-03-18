Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,217,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,391,000 after purchasing an additional 263,599 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,622,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,095,000 after acquiring an additional 54,996 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,734,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,226,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,195,000 after purchasing an additional 243,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,343,000 after purchasing an additional 198,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

