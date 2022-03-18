Apexium Financial LP Acquires 1,073 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 229,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 120,678 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $67.29 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86.

