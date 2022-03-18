iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Increased by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $28,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after buying an additional 611,000 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after buying an additional 154,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,152,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $126.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.80. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.24 and a one year high of $128.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

