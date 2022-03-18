Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Lowered by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $211.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.57 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

