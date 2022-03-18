Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 237.21% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rallybio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.
Shares of RLYB opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92.
In related news, CEO Martin Mackay acquired 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,740,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,904 shares of company stock valued at $214,620 in the last 90 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rallybio by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rallybio by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rallybio by 527.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
