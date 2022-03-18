TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.78.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

