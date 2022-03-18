-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Aravive posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 156%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aravive.

Get Aravive alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. Aravive has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 606.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 158,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.