Tim Chao-Ming Chen Buys 10,000 Shares of Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tim Chao-Ming Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 13,794 shares of Nerdwallet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,286.02.

On Monday, March 7th, Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 61,106 shares of Nerdwallet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $598,838.80.

NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73. Nerdwallet Inc has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

Nerdwallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nerdwallet Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nerdwallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Nerdwallet Company Profile (Get Rating)

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

