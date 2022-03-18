Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Director Sells $104,862.45 in Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) Director Edward Fiorentino sold 63,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $104,862.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SENS opened at $1.82 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $842.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter worth $34,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

