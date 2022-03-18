Insider Selling: FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) President Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $85,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ FRPH opened at $58.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.63.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 90.38%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter.
FRP Company Profile (Get Rating)
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.
