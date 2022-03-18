Insider Selling: FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) President Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $85,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPH opened at $58.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.63.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 90.38%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in FRP during the third quarter worth $1,621,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FRP during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its position in FRP by 57.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FRP by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FRP by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. 46.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

