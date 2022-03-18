Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich Sells 6,690 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

