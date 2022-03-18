StockNews.com Downgrades Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.83, a current ratio of 96.76 and a quick ratio of 182.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.90 million, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $27.48.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.