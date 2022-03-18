StockNews.com Downgrades Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.83, a current ratio of 96.76 and a quick ratio of 182.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.90 million, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $27.48.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.