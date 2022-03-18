Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $193.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acuity Brands’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Despite global supply chain woes and unpredictable market conditions, higher sales from its ABL segment along with price increases, and product and productivity improvements drove the first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. A diversified portfolio of innovative lighting control solutions and energy-efficient luminaries are driving Acuity Brands’ sales. Although fiscal first quarter gross margins contracted 30 basis points (bps) owing to higher material, labor and freight costs, adjusted operating margin was up 120 bps, thanks to successful leverage of fixed costs. That said, earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have remained stable over the past two months.”

Several other research firms have also commented on AYI. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.97.

Shares of AYI opened at $195.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.68 and its 200 day moving average is $196.08. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $129.01 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,889,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,657,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

