NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NGMS opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $309.26 million, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in NeoGames in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,045,000. Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 747,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 718,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after acquiring an additional 45,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 246,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 606,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 349,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

