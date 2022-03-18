KeyCorp Trims Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Target Price to $52.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Colfax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE CFX opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.48. Colfax has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax shares are set to reverse split on Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 5th.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Colfax’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $270,430.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $33,756.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,192,906 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,614,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,934,000 after acquiring an additional 701,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 102.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,927 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,974,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,689,000 after acquiring an additional 49,026 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth $180,162,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,901,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,355,000 after buying an additional 172,758 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

