StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.