StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

