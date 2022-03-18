Oppenheimer Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $240.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.56.

Shares of DG stock opened at $221.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,493,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

