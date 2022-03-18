Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 4,398 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

