Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 11.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Unilever by 19.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Unilever by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 317,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,561,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $45.32 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.