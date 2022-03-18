Raymond James Increases Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Price Target to $15.00

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farmland Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $612.89 million, a P/E ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,334,000 after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 25,912 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $7,595,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.