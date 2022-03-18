New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after acquiring an additional 273,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $176.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

