Trek Financial LLC Invests $210,000 in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1,438.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 742,148 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 103.5% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,331,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after purchasing an additional 677,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 622.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 773,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,616,000 after purchasing an additional 666,487 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $46.06 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.