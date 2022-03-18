Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Price Target to $8.00

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DMS stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.62 million, a P/E ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.18. Digital Media Solutions has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 2.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.