Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Price Target to $8.00

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
DMS stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.62 million, a P/E ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.18. Digital Media Solutions has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 2.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.
