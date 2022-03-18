Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th.
Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $305.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.80.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.