Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $305.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 200,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 330,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 60,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,915,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

