Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lifted to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.22) to GBX 5,900 ($76.72) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,320.06.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $74.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

