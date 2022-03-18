Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fusion Fuel Green’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Fuel Green will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fusion Fuel Green.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Fuel Green from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Fusion Fuel Green stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. Fusion Fuel Green has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $15.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

