Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Nokia from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Nokia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.20.

NOK opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. Nokia has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Nokia’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

