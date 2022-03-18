CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair cut CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.88.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $90.39 on Monday. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 430.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.53.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 990.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

