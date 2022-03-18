Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.82.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $92.21 on Monday. Ross Stores has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average is $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.