Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.
JDW has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.65) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.30) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
LON JDW opened at GBX 820.50 ($10.67) on Friday. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of GBX 712.50 ($9.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 871.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 942.51. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -5.60.
About J D Wetherspoon (Get Rating)
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
