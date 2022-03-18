Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target Lowered to €14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DB. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €12.20 ($13.41) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.95.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

