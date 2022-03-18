Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Down 3.7%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.51 and last traded at $48.70. 56,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 482,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

