Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 230,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,451,202 shares.The stock last traded at $2.33 and had previously closed at $2.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,683,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,617 shares in the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,107,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $13,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

