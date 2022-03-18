Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 230,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,451,202 shares.The stock last traded at $2.33 and had previously closed at $2.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
