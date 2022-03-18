Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) were down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $100.65 and last traded at $100.65. Approximately 5,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,193,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average is $94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. BOKF NA grew its stake in Leidos by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,480,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 61,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

