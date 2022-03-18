Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Update

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOLT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 93.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 213,254 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 16.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 36,424 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $3.08 on Friday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.
