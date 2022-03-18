Financial Survey: Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) & GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Wejo Group and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wejo Group N/A N/A N/A GoodRx -3.39% 0.06% 0.03%

38.0% of Wejo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wejo Group and GoodRx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wejo Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GoodRx $745.42 million 9.23 -$25.25 million ($0.07) -245.11

Wejo Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoodRx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wejo Group and GoodRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wejo Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 GoodRx 1 5 10 0 2.56

Wejo Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.01%. GoodRx has a consensus target price of $30.88, indicating a potential upside of 79.92%. Given Wejo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than GoodRx.

Summary

GoodRx beats Wejo Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wejo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

GoodRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

