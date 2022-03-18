Express (NYSE:EXPR) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday.

Get Express alerts:

NYSE EXPR opened at $3.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. Express has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $594.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.90 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Express will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 1,032,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Express by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 866,733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Express by 28,942.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 533,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 531,956 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 682,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 489,702 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.