Express (NYSE:EXPR) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday.
NYSE EXPR opened at $3.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. Express has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 1,032,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Express by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 866,733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Express by 28,942.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 533,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 531,956 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 682,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 489,702 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.
Express Company Profile (Get Rating)
Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Express (EXPR)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.