Veriti Management LLC Trims Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,963,045 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $663.02 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $552.72 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $637.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $628.34.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

