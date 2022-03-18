Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WHD. Tudor Pickering lowered Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Cactus from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

In related news, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $792,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $86,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

