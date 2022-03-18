Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,096,590.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

