Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 3,078 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth grew its position in Arista Networks by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 290.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Arista Networks by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 122.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

Shares of ANET opened at $126.00 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.53 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $2,529,977.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

