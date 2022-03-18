Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Integra Resources by 17.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Integra Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in Integra Resources by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

