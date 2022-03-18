PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85. 1,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 258,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.85.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 98.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

