Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 237,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -48.73.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Terry W. Lubben acquired 2,500 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 22,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $360,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,281 shares of company stock worth $4,391,881.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 68.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

