TD Securities Increases Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to C$7.00

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.61.
EXK stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $841.06 million, a PE ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 1.36. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50.
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
