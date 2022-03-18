TD Securities Increases Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to C$7.00

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.61.

EXK stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $841.06 million, a PE ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 1.36. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,158 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 70,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,538 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 783.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,587 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 55,505 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 142,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

