ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CFO Maurizio Nicolelli Buys 1,200 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EXLS opened at $136.40 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $146.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.70.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after buying an additional 151,555 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ExlService by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,075,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,448,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ExlService by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen upgraded ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.