$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.20. Newmark Group posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 9,800 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $24,635,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,928,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,584,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 632,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 498,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 391,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.09%.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

